Does anyone else see the correlation between those who reject COVID-19 vaccinations and those who are anti-abortion?
Again and again the anti-vaxxers scream that it’s their personal right to reject the vaccine and/or to go maskless. For some, it has become so important for them to “exercise their rights” that they lose all empathy for anyone who might be negatively impacted. Indeed, many are so adamant about enforcing their personal choice that they have physically attacked others and even disrupted public gatherings where masks were required. One individual even encouraged an armed attack against those who supported masks and/or vaccines!
Yet in many cases, these same individuals will attempt to take away a woman's right to seek an abortion. Even though it is as much her right to make this choice as it is for them to refuse a vaccine, the circumstances magically change. And what makes this so diametric is that her choice physically affects no one but her. Certainly others may be emotionally impacted, but unlike the virus, she is the only one who will suffer any physical consequences.
Many years ago, someone came up with the expression “Pot calls the kettle black.” Nowhere does it seem more potently demonstrated than in the current battle between vaccines and abortions.
