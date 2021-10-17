I need some advise on a financial question.
Some are predicting that Medicare will go broke sometime in the near future, and in perusing a Medicare claims statement, I am not surprised.
My CPAP machine was recalled and in July I got a new machine through Medicare. The statement showed that there was a billing for August and September for the machine. I called Medicare and asked if this was a double billing and was told that the billing for the machine was spread out over 13 months. The billing was Amount Supplier charged 1,481.97; Medicare Approved Amount 470.01; Amount Medicare Paid 376.01; maximum you may be billed 94.00. So, Medicare pays 376.01 per month and my secondary might pay 94.00 per month for a monthly payment of 470.01. This monthly payment for 13 months equals a total of 6,110.13!! I went on line and the exact same machine was available for $1,225.00.
If someone can give me a realistic explanation for the difference in charges, I would like to listen to a learned response.
Is this just another example of the $2.50 Tylenol tablet on a hospital bill? Please don't tell me it's the fault of the Democrats or the Republicans, because they are equally to blame.
Laird Black
Roseburg
We're told that Medicare is going to go broke....yet we never hear abou the Welfare programs going broke - or they monies for the illegals, do we?
