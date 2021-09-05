Roseburg is home to 24,000 and is the largest city in Douglas County, Oregon
In the last few days a man stabbed another man in the chest with a knife at the city duck pond. A citizen had a encounter with a man holding a dead fawn in one hand that had its neck slit open. A gang fight took place on Jackson Street downtown when witnesses in one of the apartment buildings watched one individual take rage on another man with a crowbar.
Why are we allowing our elected officials to run our city into the ground while making excuses their hands are tired and there’s nothing they can do.
Aren’t you willing to stand up to them and fight for our city, or have you forfeited because your tired and burnt out, or maybe it’s because you “like” them?
This California course Mayor Larry Rich has set Roseburg on over the last twenty years is a skid row destination with severe dependency on the city.
Is that what you want?
Ashley Hicks
Roseburg
This letter seems to provoke more questions than it offers answers. Roseburg is home to 24000 what ? Chickens? Dolphins? People? Or maybe ducks because their overpopulation seems to be creating violence. A gang fight involves only 2 people? Or does using a crowbar make it a gang fight? What rules have these 24000 breached that has caused them to have to forfeit? Perhaps more concerning is how much this 20 year California course that Mayor Rich has been taking was paid for by the taxpayers or did he pay out of his own pocket? Hopefully there are witnesses.
