Every time I shop for groceries in Roseburg, I notice discarded disposable masks scattered in the parking lot. Although this has been so for some time, the number of dropped masks seems to be increasing every week.
Is this some sort of protest? Do people who object to the signs indicating that they must wear masks in the store feel that by dropping them on the pavement instead of disposing of them as they should makes some kind of useful statement?
Do they not realize that someone else has to pick up and dispose of the masks? Do they think the people who have made the decisions about masking are the people who will do that?
Wake up, people. If you drop your mask, the person who will have to retrieve it will undoubtedly be one of those front-line workers who has braved the virus month after month so you could have the luxury of shopping in a well-stocked grocery store in spite of a world-wide pandemic. And they are probably working for minimum wage. Do you feel good about adding another unpleasant job to their workday?
Regardless of how you feel about masks, after you've worn one, either take it home to dispose of or dispose of it in one of the handy trash containers right outside the door. It's the least you can do for one of your fellow human beings.
Prudy Zorotovich
Elkton
