Sitting here as the sun rises over the ridge. It is 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, and I’m contemplating perspectives. Where does the sun rise where you are each morning? Do you notice?
I’m also thinking about our community out here far from Roseburg. It feels like it has been abandoned and forgotten. Milo to Tiller. Too many empty homes and properties in Tiller, the town owned by an absentee corporation. The Umpqua National Forest is creating a plan for shuttering the offices and houses it maintains at the Tiller Ranger Station.
Since Tiller is unincorporated it is dependent on the county commissioners to provide services. What services? Yes, we have a maintained and herbicide highway passing through. The highway improved so it could more quickly carry our precious natural resources to mills in Riddle, White City and Roseburg. Tim Freeman comes when there are major forest fires. Does he ever really look at and see our community? Does he care about the people and not just the potential lumber makers? When was the last time Chris Boice was here besides the meeting with two of us three years ago which devolved into a total failure? When has Tom Kress visited our community?
I give thanks to the people working hard to hold us together. The South Umpqua Community Church, the newly opened Pit Stop store and restaurant and Bear Market up at Jackson Creek, The Tiller and Milo Fire departments.
The year 2022 will find me working to connect our community members and find some solutions. We’ve accomplished a lot and yet these opportunities disappear faster than we can create them. Why do I remember all the activities of the past in Tiller? Because it represents opportunities that can still be manifested into successes.
Perhaps it's time to bring up the Home Rule Charter again. It makes sense to me to have representation from areas in our county with differing issues. From 2017: https://www.nrtoday.com/news/government/douglas_county_government/pacs-for-and-against-home-rule-begin-collecting-campaign-dollars/article_5ed68467-2cbc-516d-9139-0daff91565a2.html
Thank you, Joanne. I live in an area that is similarly less than an afterthought for the commissioners.
We need commissioners that represent the people, rather than monied interests, and commissioners who are--at least some of them--not Roseburg-centric. Two-thirds of Douglas County lives outside Roseburg.
We need a County Commissioner like you.
