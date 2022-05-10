I am surprised and saddened by the lack of logic in those exhibiting fear and anger over the Supreme Court's possible decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Why? Abortion is nowhere mentioned in the Constitution and that's what the judges must look for.
Does that mean no more abortion, women heading to backroom doctors, babies living to term? No it does not. The Supreme Court does not legislate, it passes no laws. It is up to Congress and individual states to decide. Should one state outlaw abortions, there will be other states women can travel to if they decide that is the only answer for them. This decision also has nothing to do with transgender, LGBTQ, marriage or any other topics peple trying to foment fear bring up.
Whoever leaked this possible decision did their side no favors. The justices know that if they make a decision based on threats, violence or riots, in effect the US will no longer be governed by rule of law but by petulant people who yell and riot when they don't get their way. They possibly assured Roe v Wade be overturned.
We are a country of laws so those who feel strongly about this topic need to petition Congress, who does make laws, as well as their state legislatures. Abortion is a serious subject with serious consequences, not only for the baby aborted but for the women who may later have regrets. We need serious debate about what can be done and when. You need only see a sonogram of a baby to know it is not random tissue being removed, it is a living human being. We owe it to ourselves and those unborn to discuss this rationally and make the best decisions possible for all concerned.
The word "penumbra" has a meaning in law. It's the rights guaranteed by implication in the constitution or the implied powers of a rule.
The First Amendment has a penumbra, or implication, where privacy is protected from government intrusion. The Courts have said in the past that while the right to privacy was not expressly included in the First Amendment, its existence is necessary to make the expressed guarantees fully meaningful.
The Court also pointed to the Third Amendment (prohibition against the quartering of soldiers), the Fourth Amendment (protection against “unreasonable searches and seizures”) and the Fifth Amendment (prohibition against self-incrimination) as further examples of privacy guarantees. The penumbra, or implications, of the Amendments provide the basis for the right to privacy.
The Ninth Amendment says that the rights of the people are not limited to those enumerated in the Constitution. The 14th Amendment allowed the Court to bring these protections to bear against state law.
Constitutional scholars have said the 9th Amendment alone is enough to guarantee privacy to citizens. Reproductive choices are none of the government's business. The Constitution clearly provides a penumbra to give citizens the right of privacy from government intrusion. We don't need to government in our bedrooms, our sex lives or our medical decisions.
Efforts to reverse the right to privacy and to reverse Roe are the work of those who want a state sanctioned religion (forbidden in the First Amendment) and who want to create a theocracy to control the behavior of others.
I do not understand why conservatives in general and the GOP in particular are so eager to cancel individual liberty and freedom and to replace it with their own religious values that may be very different from their fellow citizens. I don't know why they want to cancel my own religious freedom and values.
I've wondered how Libertarians feel/think about all of this. Libertarians are usually very conservative about the idea of government overreach. They don't like the government getting involved in too many things. They seek to maximize individual freedom and to minimize state intrusion into freedom of choice, free association and individualism. Many are fiscal conservatives who put great value on the individual's right to private choices about their lives.
Are there any Libertarians out there willing to talk about the court's threats to Roe and privacy?
I don't believe that all right-leaning people are in lockstep on this issue.
"Abortion is nowhere mentioned in the Constitution".
Neither is God,
The Air Force
Congressional Districts
Executive Order
Executive Privilege
Freedom of Expression
Immigration
Impeachment means removal from office
Innocent until proven guilty
It's a free country
Judicial Review
Jury of Peers
"Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness"
Marriage
Martial Law
No taxation without representation
Number of Justices in the Supreme Court
"Of the people, by the people, for the people"
Paper Money
Political Parties
Primary Elections
Qualifications for Judges
The right to travel
The right to vote
Slavery
Yes, neither is automatic weapons.
