So, you got your shot, however you can still get COVID.
Got your mask on with the shot and you can still get COVID.
With the shot and the mask you can still give COVID.
With that, what good are the shots and mask as you can still get COVID, though you may lessen the virus.
People seem to be telling individuals what to do with their health, so we ask what happened to America and free thought and decisions made by themselves.
With the government (none elected officials), we've given our away to group think our free choices.
Fear is a strong emotion that can be controlled easily.
"People are afraid of their own lives. Shouldn't the goal be to have a meaningful life: Unknown, mysterious, thrilling." — John McAfee 1945-2021
CHARLES and Laura Cooper
Oakland
(2) comments
Charles and Laura, you are expressing the frustration and doubt that many others in Douglas County have voiced. Please read the letter published on-line earlier today titled, " Because math works, we know vaccines work," by Joseph Yetter.
He takes us through the math that shows the vaccine is 89% effective at keeping us out of the hospital.
The medical director of Mercy's ER and our local public health physician have said that fully vaccinated patients who have died are usually immuno-compromised by great age, chemo, organ transplant medications and immune suppressing serious illness. They are vulnerable. They need a third shot and everyone around them to be vaccinated.
The vaccine might not be 100% effective for everyone, but so far it's 89% effective at keeping people out of the hospital. That's pretty darn good odds. Stay safe!
Wear a seatbelt, you can still die in an accident. Rely on a batter with a .900 batting average, he can still strike out. *Will* strike out, 10% or so.
The vaccine is about 90% effective in keeping people out of hospital and even more effective at keeping them alive.
If you want certainty, you have come to the wrong universe.
If you like 90% odds, you are smart.
https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/letters/letter-because-math-works-we-know-vaccines-work/article_12054367-d290-555d-aace-49203637de5a.html
https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/guest_columns/vaccination-safe-effective-and-still-the-best-option/article_c5e37ee5-f7c3-5de4-b4e1-d2cb2b278bc0.html
