Hello, Douglas County! Did you know that the Roseburg Public Schools Board of Directors is not allowing people to attend the school board meetings in person?
We must participate via ZOOM. Why? We can eat out, shop, visit with loved ones, go to other meetings, but we can't attend our local school board meetings.
On the Roseburg Public Schools YouTube channel, I checked the last four public participation meetings, and only teachers, a man from REA, and a former board member participated, of course singing the praises of Roseburg Public Schools. On the last public participation meeting, no one spoke. The community has been officially muted.
Back when people could participate in person, about 10 people would speak. If I could speak in-person, I would talk about how much the kids are suffering. How agitated they seem when they get off of school. How the families aren't even permitted on the school grounds to pick up their children at some of the schools, but must instead drive through a dangerous system with kids walking between running cars, and staff opening our car doors (aren't they concerned about spreading COVID?).
But alas, I am not able to speak to the board face-to-face. They are only digitally available.
When we call the RPS office, neither the superintendent nor the assistant superintendent return our calls. Isn't there a law about school board meetings being open to the public?
Well, in Roseburg, I guess community input is not considered important. If the district won't listen to the community, the community should not vote for the bond measure!
