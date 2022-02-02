It feels to me like Ukraine is a pointless distraction
Biden has decided that your military kids need die in Ukraine, assuming Russia invades.
Ukraine was a province of Russia 350 years. It’s been independent since 1991. Like all people living near great powers, the Ukrainians have suffered from Russian proximity. Nevertheless, Biden’s clear (sort of...) that he views any invasion there an act against the United States. Why? He’s content to watch the slow-motion invasion of our southern border equaling 10 divisions crossing it each month, but he sends in his Vice President... Thanks!
There is not much to the Ukrainian story. It’s a story of duplicity — a two faced view by Biden who disparages what one country does while oblivious to the southern border invasion here. Why are we sending military equipment there? Is there any to spare after Afghanistan?
Russia is not a threat to us and having a GDP less than Canada’s it is a country with deteriorating economics. So, Russia, and Ukraine is a Biden sideshow, and apparently all he can handle against a former KGB tough guy.
Biden abandoned the longest, most pointless war in our history leaving behind American power and honor so I’m not anxious for his military adventurism in far away Europe.
Maybe our government is run by an octogenarian wearing a Viking hat and speedos... I recall though that Lord Vader, found his critics’ “lack of faith disturbing ...” Biden probably does of mine too, but I served in another pointless, endless war called Vietnam.
(1) comment
So, Republicans are now openly supporting Russia invading Ukraine, so they can blame Biden somehow. Fox News is like the crack cocaine of television. Highly addictive and bad for your health.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.