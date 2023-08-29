One of the first lessons we learn as children and teach our children is that lying is wrong. It is wrong to lie and good people do not lie.

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

A presumed liar gives a statement declaring that they are currently lying: "I am lying", "this is a lie". However in doing so they create a paradox, as under the assumption that they are lying, that means what they just said is a lie and therefore are in fact telling the truth. While the assumption that they are truthful means they are once again lying...and the cycle keeps on going.

This is known as the Liar's Paradox. Politicians love it, because they embrace success at any expense that doesn't personally harm themselves. Perhaps the real danger is that the movie 'A Few Good Men' was more correct than anyone knew...we simply can't handle the truth.

dontlie
dontlie

I agree! Fox network personalities actually admitted they lied to their audiences, or interviewed known liars, for ratings. Sadly, those networks make money off the people that want to hear the lies and conspiracy theories. The echo chamber is validated and continues. We need to be more critical of what we are being told and push back... don't repeat the lies... stop the downhill cycle of lies that I believe are degrading the mutual respect in our communities.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Not only did Fox assert its right to lie, but it even argued successfully in court that no reasonable person would believe their lies.

So: Fox lies, people believe the lies, and "it's their own fault."

I disagree--and so do you, I think.. The fault belongs to the liars.

See: Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them, by Al Franken.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

--in fact, Fox "News" just spent nearly 3 hours on its Viktor Shokin interview in a rerun of its Ukraine disinformation campaign--the same lies it promoted that ultimately led to Trump's first impeachment.

Fox's earlier round of lies cost it nearly a billion tax-deductible dollars, and cost Tucker his job, but they keep right on. Lying liars gotta lie.

worden
worden

The first court case about Fox lying was more than 20 years ago. A group of anchors sued because Fox fired them for not wanting to lie. The appeals court ruled in Fox's favor. They said there's no law, rule or regulation that said Fox had to tell its viewers the truth.

I practically fell over in shock. There SHOULD be rules that say news networks have to tell the truth, I naively thought. What about Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow! Dan Rather was fired from CBS when he aired a story about Bush that was actually true, but contained some inaccurate details. He was widely criticized for failing to completely fact-check. In those days, a mistake like that, even if it was not purposeful, got a journalist fired.

Fox News changed all that and they did it with malice aforethought. And it's not illegal! It should be, but it's not.

Fox recently settled the most recent case of purposeful lying for almost a billion bucks and it made headlines all over the place. The lies were not minor; they were whoppers that included things like Hugo Chavez, former socialist prez of Venezuela, stealing the election for Biden. Chavez has been dead since 2013. Only True Believers would have fallen for such obvious nonsense.

I've come to the conclusion that the real problem is that believing believers gotta believe and trusting trusters gotta trust.

I want to blame Fox, but the real problem is the group of Americans who will believe lies no matter how much evidence there is to the contrary. Believing believers gotta believe.

No, they don't gotta! No! They can stop believing. But they won't. They believe so strongly that now many in MAGA are saying that purposeful lying by Fox and Trump is protected free speech. In other words, they know they are hearing lies and they are defending the lies as sacred constitutional rights.

What the heck!

I don't know how decent, intelligent people could start defending the lying liars when they know they are spewing lies. Do they not see they are defending dishonesty and immorality? Do they think the ends always justify the means? Do they really think Trump is Anointed by God and the Chosen One and today's version of Rambo? Because that's what MAGA says.

I hope we have a strong group of independents who know how to think critically, analyze the evidence and who don't have an emotional need to hang onto lies in order to maintain their self-esteem. There will always be liars. Our only hope is if the believers somehow let go of the emotional need to believe.

