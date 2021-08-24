The first duty of any county commissioner is to protect the health and safety of the citizenry. In that sense, the incredibly cynical and dangerous politics against pandemic safety being undertaken by Douglas County Commissioners is nothing less than the abdication of their duty.
The poster children for irresponsibility, Douglas County Commissioners Chris Boice, Tim Freeman and Tom Kress, have used the power given to them by the Governor to not save lives, but with an eye on building their standing among their Trumpian base they look to for re-election. Our commissioner’s ambition, like that of too many GOP governors, may be literally killing people. Ironically, the very people they are trying to win over are the same ones who are dying.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
This letter to the Editor was submitted on August 13. Twelve more Douglas County residents have died of Covid since then.
That was very succinct and direct. You're outstanding at that, thanks!
