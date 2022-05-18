It may be green now, but it’s going to be dry too soon
Don’t be fooled by the green grass.
Fires are largely predictable and preventable. Remember, however, that only you can prevent forest fires, because the U.S. Forest Service hasn’t thinned, which could slow fires, nor conducted enough salvage to reduce ignition points in our forests, which creates a potential fire hazard not even an arsonist could improve on.
Congress and the president recognize the problem and have vowed to increase spending to reduce fuel loadings. However, our area will remain a low priority, because emphasis will be on urban interface.
Protecting lives and property is more important than maintaining a healthy forest. Besides that, the forests have been given the green light to use categorical exclusions for commercial thinning on less than 10,000 acres annually by Congress. There are four districts on the Umpqua. People should expect 40,000 acres of thinning for years to come. That could pay for itself if done properly, and eventually reduce the risk of large fires.
The grass is tall, lush and green this spring. No doubt that will change come July.
Don’t be fooled. The dry snags, of which there are too many, invite lightning. The trees lack moisture, because there are too many for all to thrive even if we had more rain. The lightning, snags, dry grass and drought is common, and winds are unpredictable. All the elements are present for another severe fire year.
Create defensive space around your homes. Western Oregon has had 33 fires over 10,000 acres since 2012. Do not let this wet spring give cause to relax your vigil. Protect your homes with defensible space, because it’s highly likely we will have yet another year with a 10,000-plus acre fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.