Trump appears to be preparing for another run for president in 2024. If he frightens, cajoles and manipulates enough Republicans into supporting him, he might very well be the Republican candidate in this next presidential election year. What is certain is that if he does run, he will begin his campaign with the same fabricated, nonsense story that he used in the 2020 election as his emergency off-ramp from failure. That is, long before any votes are cast, he will falsely claim that the only way he can lose is if the election is rigged. He will further claim that the election will be rife with fraud, "Just like the 2020 election that I won by a landslide." His Republican operatives will concurrently be working behind the scenes to suppress as many Democratic votes as possible by eliminating mail-in voting, reducing access to polls, and limiting the period of time that valid ballots can be actually counted as valid. Of course, he would lose again because the American public has become wise to him. Unfortunately, his loss would again prompt him to cry, "Stolen Election!" and his goons would again hit the streets to set things right and restore the collective delusion of his victory being the will of "We the People." It would make the terrorist event of Jan. 6 look like a picnic. Hopefully, his many criminal activities will catch up to him by then, and he will not be able to run from his cell. Thus, my slogan for the next election will be, "Trump for Prison-ident 2024!"
Scott Mendelson
Roseburg
(2) comments
Scott, we must recall that Eugene Debs ran for president, while in prison, and garnered more votes than he had done before imprisonment.
Other nations have had presidential candidates who were at the time incarcerated.
I do think the OrangeOne would do less well while incarcerated, but his carceral status would be a plus for any number of the MAGAQs.
I think it would be fine for him to run, from a prison cell, broke, and alienated from his similarly bankrupt and convicted family. (Excepting, of course, Barron.)
Capitol Riot Costs Will Exceed $30 Million, Official Tells Congress. Can't this be billed to former President Trump?
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/24/us/politics/capitol-riot-damage.html?campaign_id=9&emc=edit_nn_20210224&instance_id=27471&nl=the-morning®i_id=123329811&segment_id=52302&te=1&user_id=2d9279670974826e45b563123ff09555
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.