In the name of God!
The sin of omission is what we fail to do for the least of our brother. When we know something is needed to be done to serve one another and the community and choose to ignore it, deny it or even propagate against it, we are committing the sin of omission. Churches have held part of the blame when it comes to spreading misleading information about the COVID-19 virus, vaccines and masking. There has been a stretch to insert religious freedom to a health crisis. The very admonition to say 'No' it is my body is the very sin you point to those who are pro-choice. Pastor Tony Spells of Louisiana said "I'll just tell you today, if being anti-mask and anti-vaccine is anti-government, then I'm proud to be anti-government," April 15, 2021 Many Evangelicals say they won't be vaccinated against Covid-19.
CNN prophets, evangelists, zealots, preachers, bishops are to blame for many of the wrong messages. Sin is sin. If a person leads one to sin, even in omission, better for them to tie a stone to their neck and throw themselves to the sea. When you, non-vac persons, use religious idealism and political bias as the opposition to following the source to healing, then you are sinning. Do not side step. Pastors, ministers and politicians, stop the sin. When you raise your white flag of religious freedom to oppose COVID restrictions, vaccines, masks and government guidelines, you are sinning. Atone for the sin. Repent and be vaccinated. Do not say God told you so. God said, choose life or death. So choose life.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
(1) comment
John Hunter's letter to the editor titled, "No surprise by selection of Christine Goodwin" was published in the News-Review paper delivered on Tuesday but was not published in the on-line version of the paper. Same thing happened a couple days ago with another letter published in the delivered paper but omitted from the on-line paper.
I've had this same thing happen to my letters submitted to the editor. When I asked the editor why, I was told it "got lost."
The common denominator of the "lost" letters to the editor is they were ALL critical of our County Commissioners.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.