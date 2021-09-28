It seems there’s a shortage of love in our county
There is a poverty of love in our county and it is in our midst. Poverty does not quantify itself only in money or belongings. It also affects the poverty of those essential virtues that make us human. These are caring, sharing in the joys and pain of another and especially in experiencing the deep losses of others. Our poverty is caused by a disintegration of community and a sense of responsibility for our brother and sister. Hear it from me! I do not have a pulpit nor a soap box. But I experience true sadness, grief, loss, anger and sometimes rage. My heart tears because of the apathy and loss of genuine acts of mercy and health. Our county and those who believe that there is no love loss. If it ain’t broken,don’t fix it. Well much is definitely shattered and many of us are responsible. County leaders, church mislead messengers and those who think reality comes in different shades, wake up. If you are still failing to teach, preach and live as people who look out for others, then it is time you sharpen your tune and change your ways. People are suffering and dying around us. Yet for many of us, we seem untouched and unphased by it all. When does it begin to hurt so much that we begin to change the message? Our county is in dire condition for lack of love and humanity. It is the worse drought brought on by selfish and inane people propagating falsehoods. Stop and do what is right. Only love can solve the answer to our dilemma. One person at a time is needed. Pray. OK. Do something. Lead the pack of good willed people. Start expecting more from those who lead. There is a deficit of love there.
There's nothing you can do that can't be done
Nothing you can sing that can't be sung
Nothing you can say, but you can learn how to play the game
It's easy
Nothing you can make that can't be made
No one you can save that can't be saved
Nothing you can do, but you can learn how to be you in time
It's easy
All you need is love
All you need is love
All you need is love, love
Love is all you need (and a little vaccine)
I want to thank Senator Heard, Sheriff Hanlin and all three County Commissioners for doing their part to increase the love shortage by placing their personal politics over humanity.
