A brief statement from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners that the the recent death at Mercy Medical Center was "unimaginable." Really? Because science has been pretty clear about how to protect our citizens, vaccination, face covering, physical distancing.
The political climate in Douglas County, lead by Senator Dallas Heard and our BOC members, has consistently fought the above common sense, simple precautions.
Now as the crisis has clearly arrived in our county, our leaders are "shocked" that the predicted outcome of their placing ideology over their duty to protect is our reality.
Really, how could this be unimaginable?
Bruce Tufts
Roseburg
(4) comments
Now that the worst has happened they are finally waking up and sending county employees to help the beleaguered hospital.
Finally the failed leaders have realized that the barn has been on fire for quite some time.
And I, like most sane Americans, am darn tired of the individual liberty extremists making the rest of us sick.
I'm not sure the worst has happened yet. The Oregon Health Authority is forecasting that cases will double between August 25 and September 7.
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDHS/bulletins/2edb347
And still our County Commissioners do NOTHING more to save lives. Why haven't they taken ACTIONS that matter? For instance, the Commissioners could declare a state of Emergency, mandate vaccinations for county employees and contractors like other Oregon Counties, close county buildings, parks or boat ramps, prohibit indoor dining and mandate masks for outdoor events where people can not maintain social distancing, etc, etc. There have been 23 Covid deaths in the last 22 days. How many more will it take before the Commissioners take action?
Absolutely spot on, Bruce. Thank you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.