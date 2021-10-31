If you hunt/camp/recreate in the Glendale/Cow Creek valley or the Tiller area you might be losing access to a large portion of those areas. The California company who purchased all of RFP forest land in the area has locked all their gates and posted no trespassing/hunting/mining, etc signs on these properties. This includes a large area west of Glendale in the middle fork drainage which includes some really good deer and elk hunting habitat. It also takes out camping areas used by hunters in that area.
I talked to a government employee Monday who told me the Tiller area also has locked gates/no trespassing signs which also removes access to BLM land in some areas. He also said these areas are being patrolled and trespassing tickets are being issued if you are behind a locked gate even if you are on BLM land. I have no verification of this last part.
He also said the federal lands gifted to the Cow Creek tribe have been posted but do not gate pass through roads. We did see several areas posted by them which are good hunting habitat.
I have hunted and camped in these areas for over 50 years and always respected gates which are usually locked until after fire season is over. I am disabled and older so it is getting harder to find places where I am able to hunt and enjoy nature so losing my most productive area could be the end of my hunting days.
It would be interesting to know what Chinook group's plans are for these areas. Are they using them for private hunting areas for their employees, are they going to sell access to hunting clubs or are they just going to lock everyone out.
Roger Hatton
Winchester
I do not believe you can legally cut off access to public lands like BLM.....
