I was watching a segment of FOX News talking heads discussing Russia sanctions on oil increasing the price of crude oil globally. As is the case, the GOP representative was parroting the same outdated argument of US dependence on foreign oil. He then proceeded into the need to increase US oil production as a mean to the ends.
Checking Petroleum Supply Monthly, the US has exported more crude and petroleum in first half of 2020. The change was miniscule, (>1%) versus imported oil. The US has led in petroleum exports since 2011.
In 2015 the crude oil export ban was lifted. This allowed an increase of crude oil. Currently transportation fuels have decreased in the US. These include gasoline, jet fuel and distillate fuel.
Had in the fact the US imported less of these fuels in the first half of 2021 over the previous year first half — 6.2 million b/d versus the 5.9 million b/d. The GOP cries of US dependence on foreign oil does not hold up to the facts.
The flip in parroting democrats is to rant about hearings into the high prices. This is the rally cry to understand the oil companies pump price increase. The need to put an end to the gouging we people are strapped with. The democratic scream from the lectern is to put pressure on the oil industry to justify its behavior.
This argument we consumers already know. Unstable supplies due to foreign conflict. Increased expense to processing and environmental laws. Lack of available crude for fuel production. Increased demand for electric cars reducing demand.
In the long run nothing will change except the length of time it takes to forget about gas prices. The political blame game that shifts each election year. Who is responsible for the price shift each presidential election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.