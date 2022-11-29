It was my honor to be the Democratic Party nominee for Oregon House District 9 in the recent November 2022 election cycle. The people have spoken, and I accept the results and congratulate the winner.
I am energized to continue the quest for better government and services here in Southwest Oregon. I am heartened by the victories of Tina Kotek and Val Hoyle and will work to support them and to bring our vision for our communities to their attention and ask for their support in our communities in return.
With the Winter approaching and rumors of a recession looming, fears of inflation the heart of our kitchen table conversations, global warming still threatening destruction to our planet, what we don’t want is the next two years to be more stagnation and mediocrity for House District 9.
I will be working closely with friends and colleagues in our Democratic Party to continue the course to much needed rebuilding of the infrastructure, locally and throughout our great state of Oregon. To do so, we must hold our candidates and incumbent representatives accountable; not just with our votes on election day, but every day. I’ll be continuing to work in the local communities of House District 9 to make sure our voices and our needs are heard and met. Please join me with your voice and action.
Thank you, Jerry. It's heartening to see Dems gracefully accepting election results and promising to continue efforts to work together for a better government.
