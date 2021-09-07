Patients dying in the emergency room for the lack of an ICU bed. Morgue overflowing.
Sound familiar? I’m not talking about New York City. Or Florida. Or Louisiana. This is happening right here, in Douglas County, in our community. Right now.
Our Douglas County Board of Commissioners refuse to take commonsense measures to save lives, forbidding “all county employees and agencies from helping to enforce COVID-19 pandemic closures or other state directives it said violate the state and federal constitutions”, as reported in The News Review. While our Sheriff issues a similar unhinged rant, some citizens of Douglas County spread the virus in the name of personal freedom, and then fill up the hospitals as they get sick and make others sick.
Those full hospital beds are no longer available to other citizens who have serious and sudden life-threatening illness. Having a heart attack? No room for you. Need an emergency appendectomy? Suck it up. You wouldn’t want to infringe on anyone’s sacred right to not wear a square of fabric over their mouth and nose for a few minutes while they shop, would you?
Don’t want to get vaccinated? Cool, we all have the right to control our bodies, right? Hmmm, women have been chanting that for decades. Glad to see the right finally acknowledge it.
Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer remains the sole sane voice in the county government, advocating for vaccinations and simple personal safety measures. Sorta like spitting into the wind.
Where do the County Commissioners and the Sheriff derive the authority to decide what is constitutional and what is not? I do recall that it is the Judicial branch that decide constitutionality issues. The behavior of our elected officials is pure politicking in its worst form.
Man up, get the shot, wear a mask, save a life.
https://www.opb.org/article/2021/08/19/roseburg-oregon-covid-19-deaths-patient-dies-mercy-health-hospital-icu-beds/
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/seven-more-deaths-due-to-covid-19-county-secures-additional-temporary-morgue-space/article_0d399a99-3df1-5508-9160-e68d902aab2c.html
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/government/douglas_county/douglas-county-commissioners-county-wont-enforce-covid-19-restrictions-they-believe-are-unconstitutional/article_abca9a70-3fdb-55a9-a979-78719f91a8a5.html
https://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/douglas-county-sheriff-says-he-wont-enforce-oregon-mask-mandate/article_1a3043e0-68db-5d6b-b256-524660d74c77.html
Lynn Wooten
Roseburg
