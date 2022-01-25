I’m forced to respond to Joseph Yetter’s recent article “Perplexed, bewildered, and watching the grifters”. His first sentence was “If you are perplexed and bewildered, you’ve got reasons”. My first thought was… how could you not be perplexed and bewildered if you’re foolish enough to believe the disinformation, propaganda, and out-right lies that are being disseminated by the Democratic Party and their accomplices throughout legacy-media. Thank God for Steve Bannon and his amazing supporting-cast and guests on “War Room Pandemic”, without whom, I would probably also be “perplexed and bewildered”. I just happened to be watching the show as I read Mr. Yetter’s letter.
Steve’s guest and international reporter, Ben Harnwell, was talking about the millions of people throughout the world that are marching in the streets in protest of vaccine mandates (3 million in Brasilia alone, and many millions more throughout Europe). As I continued to watch War Room, and read Mr. Yetter’s letter at the same time, I realized that the letter was a hit-piece on Douglas County’s elected officials (and they’re response to COVID) as well as the Republican Party in general. Immediately I decided to respond… and defend the truth!
Just as I grabbed my pencil and tablet, and began to write furiously, Ben Harnwell noted that people everywhere are seeing through all of the lies surrounding COVID. Then he quoted Saint Augustine who wisely said “The truth is like a lion. You don’t have to defend it. Let it loose. It will defend itself”.
I put my pencil down and started to laugh. God is so good! I can hardly wait to celebrate a great victory for America, for Oregon, and yes, for Douglas County, in the upcoming 2022 election. It’s a great time to be a Republican… join us!
