I continue to be amazed by the great humanitarian disaster taking place on the southern border of our country.
Every day it is heartbreaking to see the video images of those who must literally risk their lives to immigrate. Most come with nothing more than the clothes they wear and perhaps a backpack. Untold thousands come through a gauntlet of abuse that might include being raped. In addition, they commonly pay fees to cartels and coyotes that often represent their life savings.
The drugs that flow across our border with Mexico are currently on pace to kill more Americans each year than U.S. military died during the entire decade of the Vietnam War.
In the middle of a pandemic, I believe that the unvaccinated and infected are making up a large percentage of the immigrants. We see images of them, largely maskless, in holding rooms jammed far beyond COVID-19 guidelines.
According to a recent Harvard-Harris poll, only 15% of Americans support weaker borders. A truly remarkably small 5% consider the border problems to be "not at all serious."
The scope of the tragedy is mammoth. Monthly totals of those that are apprehended and people who are able to avoid authorities are approaching 250,000 and go up with each reporting period. By the end of President Biden's first year in office, the totals may be nearly two million.
I firmly believe that most Americans support some level of orderly, safe and controlled immigration. However, the largely lawless and inhumane conditions we now see on our southern border is a tragedy of the highest order.
Roger Shaffer
Canyonville
(1) comment
I had to re-read your letter. At first I thought you were referring to the California boarder.
