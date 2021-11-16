Sunday's edition of The News-Review has a first page story in the Business section headed "Bosses get the same message in record numbers: I quit". The story laments a recent phenomenon happening all across our nation. People who work for a living are coming to realize their time they sell to their employers is worth more than their employers think it is. This truth and this realization have been a long time in coming and I say hurray.
The working men and women of this nation have been taking it on the chin for the past 40 years, ever since the election of Ronald Reagan. For these decades the ruling class, using its chosen political party, the Republicans, has seen to it that the real value of worker's wages has stayed stagnant. And parallel to squelching wages, the same people have passed laws, many of them, to shove off the burden of government and the keeping of our nation to the same people they have been paying stifled wages to.
A brighter day is coming in this nation, and it's coming because the people who work here, who raise their families here and live and die here, are finally demanding a fair share of the economic pie. This demand is long overdue. This reconciliation now being required of our business elites may have them squirming, but it isn't really going to harm them. Corporate America already owns 40 percent of all the wealth in this nation, and those funds are sitting idle.
What this nation needs is partly exactly what we are seeing. Working folks finding ways to finally begin to prosper for the work they are doing.
As for me, I'm going to continue to vote Democratic and I'm going to fight for the people who deserve to be supported.
John Aschim
Oakland
You hit the nail on the head! We are in a period of adjusting wage which have been too low in decades. Inflation is increasing because interest rates are too low.
John: who the heck is going to be the pool-boys for the über-rich, then? Who is going to wipe the bottoms of the aging Walton family? Wage-slaves are vital to the well-being of people who never worked, and their entitled spawn.
Unions and respect for work and workers will destroy what Republicans from Reagan to Trump have created: the rising tide that lifts all yachts!
(Warning: some snark above.)
Solidarity.
