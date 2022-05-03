Election day comes fast; the pamphlets are mailed, and the banners are posted. Now comes the part where we will check the name with the most oversized poster.
Why? We think if they had enough money to purchase them, they are probably good for me.
Wrong. When we think about how our voting system has come under attack, gerrymandering, false accusations, laws preventing some from voting, bickering, mudslinging, and the lined pockets, we must stop and rethink.
Our commissioners market is slim; it seems like the same guys (men) and all (conflicted). Why not vote for someone new? Someone who has been a hard-working citizen and not a fat cat.
Voting for a representative seat seems like who can win the beauty contest, a young Skarlotos or a person with experience?
If you tire of voting, then you will allow the same old people in the same position to do the same old thing.
It is enough! Term limits are required.
Stop letting these big cats think for the county. When they speak, they believe they have saved us. COVID-antics were part of their illusion.
One would think a COVID-19 denier and advocate for disagreeing with guidelines cannot be a hero and an adversary. Yet one commissioner believes it.
Vote intelligently, not simply checking off the same old people.
