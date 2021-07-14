God created the races to be compatible with the climates in which he originally placed them. God said they were very good, and he was pleased.
With the passage of time and man’s increasing travel, the races have interspersed around the world; we are all everywhere. God is watching to see what people will do. We are responsible for our actions and our treatment of others. Accordingly, we will be chastised or rewarded.
Let us live worthy lives, and try to serve others kindly. Let us take good care of what and whom God has given us. Let us use our talents. Might for right! Give God a good show!
Pamela Sexton
Roseburg
(1) comment
The reader demonstrates a profound lack of knowledge about the prehistory of human beings.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.