It has always been difficult having a husband that is an ER nurse. As a family, we give the person we love so much, to others, willingly. Willingly, because we know so many need people like my husband. He does things I could never imagine being able to do. In our 20-plus years together, all of which he has been in the medical field in one way or another, we have had to be understanding of many things.
Not having him for holidays, sports, and other events.
Having to say “I love you and be careful” as he rushes to the hospital on his day off to help our community dealing with a mass shooting
Having him drive through “Snowmaggedon” to get to work for days while others get to stay home.
My heart shattering when he comes home walking funny and is scrub split down the back because a psych patient kicked him in the stomach and he went flying across the hall slamming in the door frame down the hall.
Fighting back tears ever time he has come home hungry, because he just worked a 12-hour shift without his lunch break, because he was having to run a code
The verbal abuse that he has taken over and over again from patients who just couldn’t be nice.
The physical abuse he has had to take over and over again, and the patients never get charged with anything, and he has to continue to care for them with compassion anyway.
The fighting he would do with doctors on behalf of patients because they are unable to fight for themself
The times he is running late because a code happened at shift change. Never leaving a patient in the wind because it’s quitting time
So many times, and so many ways he has given himself to his community. So many times his family has given him to his community. And what is the thanks he gets? The thanks we get? The community chooses to shit on him because he wants to make a medical choice for himself!!! Do any of you realize he would, and has fought for others medical choices time and time again?! I am tired of sharing my husband with people who would treat him so poorly. I am tired of sharing him with a community who won’t stand up for him when he needs them. I am tired of sharing him with a community who doesn’t think he, he of all people, knows what is best for his body, and would so carelessly throw away his rights. I hope you are all happy with your choices. Choices you made that will mean my husband, A wonderful ER nurse with 20-plus years of experience, will no longer be around to fight for you. My heart is tired and broken beyond repair.
Shawna Neves-Weiser
Roseburg
(9) comments
Shawna, I'm not going to talk about vaccination. I've done that a lot, but not now. Right now I'm concerned for you. I'm sorry your heart is tired and broken. If you have a friend, a relative or a pastor you trust, I hope you will talk to them about your grief and frustration. Take care of yourself. Whether you and I agree does not matter. You matter. Your well-being matters. Talk to someone who can comfort you and then, please, come back and tell us how you're doing.
So let me get this straight, your blaming our community for him quitting his job? The community has nothing to do with company policy or state requirements/mandates. So to blame the people that have and will stand behind your husband is ridiculous. Sounds like an excuse to quit a job and place blame on someone else!!
Anyone in the medical profession has my sympathy and gratitude! I would not venture to tell them when and what to do to their own body. They would know better than me how their own body ticks.
Is his choice not to vaccinate buttressed by a medical reason? Or a religious reason? If not, another line of work might be better suited to his personal choices.
You sound like a real drama queen, my dear. I think you need to grow up.
[thumbup]
I feel emotions, but the reason isn't 100% clear, and I'm not going to guess.
It's his choice whether to be vaccinated and employed or not. Considering you are "tired of sharing my husband with people who would treat him so poorly," it appears you won't find it difficult if he chooses to not get vaccinated.
We all face choices and many choices are made for the benefit of others. I appreciate the time and effort your husband has put into his career and if he chooses to move on he can take my gratitude with him and I appreciate you sharing him with us. It is his choice and he is the one that faces ramifications of his actions, just as we all do. The very best to him and your family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.