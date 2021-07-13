Recently, I encountered a nurse who wore her mask below her nose, even when she took my temperature. When I told her that the mask is not effective that way, she quickly pulled it up, claiming “it’s covering my nose,” audaciously lying. When I asked her whether she was vaccinated, she said that she was not, that she was allergic to the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC, only ten cases of anaphylaxis out of 4,041,396 first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have occurred. How does she know that she is among the 0.00025% who are allergic to it?
I asked the second nurse the same question. She said that she was breastfeeding a newborn and therefore didn’t get the vaccine. The CDC says that COVID-19 vaccines “are thought NOT to be a risk to lactating people or their breastfeeding babies,” and therefore “lactating people can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.” In fact, vaccinated women who are breastfeeding “have antibodies” that “could help protect their babies.”
I then asked the doctor, who said, “No one in this office has been vaccinated.” He offered no excuse, so I fired him.
Were my questions a violation of HIPAA, a crime that carries stiff penalties (and perhaps a jail term)? No. The nurses and doctor voluntarily disclosed their vaccination status. I have every right to ask anyone that question. You can refuse to answer and cite HIPAA in defense of your silence, in which case I will assume that you have not been vaccinated, and I will act according to my beliefs: Those who do not get the vaccine are potential factories for COVID-19 variants and a huge part of the pandemic’s success in the United States. When medical professionals do not get vaccinated, they are violating the first principle of medicine — do no harm.
Bradford Connatser
Roseburg
(1) comment
Bradford,
You made the right decision. Not only are the medical staff there a potential infectious hazard to you and to other patients (and thence to society at large), but their behavior indicates that they are unwilling to practice scientific medicine, and are therefore a further hazard.
Ignorance kills. Deliberate ignorance kills more broadly.
"Primum nocere," appears to be their motto, rather than, "Primum non nocere."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.