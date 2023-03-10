On March 1, The News-Review published a column I wrote referencing to how woke-ism and the culture wars are eroding our civil liberties – particularly freedom of speech guaranteed in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Apparently it raised the ire of several online readers. I found it interesting how their reactionary comments to my column exemplified my own words on how the culture war is attacking our First Amendment rights.
I wish to emphasize that my column was solely about the erosion of free speech; not the content of speech. Unfortunately, my critics did not see it in the same light. As is customary in the culture war genre, whenever content of a speech or opinion, written or oral, do not meet the woke and culture war advocates’ narrative or they simply cannot debate facts on its merit, they resort to their usual tactics of derogatory name calling to assailing one’s personal reputations.
Instead of debating the merits of my column regarding the First Amendment, free speech or the erosion of our First Amendment liberties, my critics subjectively chose to target examples where I cited the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Freedom of Speech is guaranteed by our Constitution regardless of its content and the public comments made by the creator of the Dilbert comic strip insinuating I support them.
My critics anonymously “tagged” me to being a racist, white supremecist and even a Nazi” - not for what I wrote through the lens of historical facts; but as defined through their own subjective narrative interpretation of what they thought I wrote. Narrative over fact.
The First Amendment guarantees my critics the right to oppose what I say and I welcome their rights to comment. That is what the First Amendment and my column were all about. So, while I may not agree or like what they have to say, the First Amendment gives them the right to say it — even anonymously.
Patrick Lewandowski
Roseburg
