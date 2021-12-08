Isn’t it a wonderful feeling to wake up in your own warm bed — safe from the cold and damp, with a bathroom nearby and a warm shower available? It’s easy to take this luxury for granted. Unfortunately, there are over 200 people in Roseburg that don’t have this luxury. They are the homeless among us. Whether due to a health emergency, a lost job, a mental health crisis, an addiction or other reasons — these people can be our veterans, and they are someone’s sons, daughters and parents. Maybe our own. And winter has arrived in Douglas County.
It is our county’s responsibility to help alleviate this problem. Several groups are working together to aid and assist — Housing First Umpqua, Onward, UCAN, Under the Bridge, Dream Center, HIV Alliance, as well as caring individuals. We urgently need a few places the homeless can call a temporary “home”, until real housing can be secured.
With a few central encampments the sanitation could be addressed with port-a-potties or existing park bathrooms. Safety issues could be addressed with volunteers or police doing safety checks, making their presence known. Environmental issues would be lessened as people would not be forced to move on a regular basis. Local health care facilities could arrange scheduled visits. Multiple housing, homeless, healthcare and other service providers are ready to participate. We could save money, lives, and protect the community.
The Democratic Party of Douglas County supports finding permanent spots for our unhoused to live, all year long, but especially during the coldest, wettest months of the year. And if you are still thinking this isn’t our community’s responsibility, please imagine your own family and how slim those economic and mental health safety margins can be.
