In response to a recent letter to the editor (Tuesday, July 20, The News-Review) I would like to say that once we pay our taxes to the government, it is no longer "our money," just as when I pay for my groceries, that also is no longer "my money." We pay taxes to our government that then pays for good roads, fire protection, public education, etc. If the government decides to use "its money" to help the less fortunate among us, I think it's money well spent.
Cindy Bologna
Roseburg
(1) comment
Respectfully, Cindy, it remains our money. We the People. A government of, by, and for the people.
When the government does something, it's not some *other* entity "out there" that is acting; it's all of us, whether we approve, disapprove, or don't even know about it.
Let's not fall into the trap Steven Potter set, with the bait of "other people's money." OPM is not what our government spends; it spends--that is, we spend-- *our* money--money that still belongs to all of us.
And, investing in families is a great investment of *our* money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.