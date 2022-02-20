It may be the right time for the timber companies, environmental groups and government agencies to unite for a better environment.

I believe the timber companies will be hard pressed to replace losses from recent fires. They already resorted to huge clear cuts, herbicides and short rotations, but they may be forced to more herbicides, bigger cuts and even shorter rotations if they rely on their own lands. Maybe something can be worked out for the benefit of all.

Perhaps the timber companies could be persuaded to conduct more commercial thinning on their own land in exchange for more thinning on federal lands. Salvage on public lands could possibly further offset clear cuts on private land.

The government says funding is on the way for fire reduction projects. Now is the time to unite for a better environment. It's good to have a plan if funding does come through.

I learned about Forest Bridges today. It's exactly what is needed, a great effort. I sincerely hope it is productive.

Don Wilson

Roseburg

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

Two things that are for sure. The timber industry cares more about the environment than the environmental movement does. And the environmentalists have absolutely no desire to compromise.

Add Reply
Mike Ruehle
Mike Ruehle

Like the political right and left, two extremes looking out for their version of the world, while the moderate majority wish for compromise.

Add Reply
Robert Heilman
Robert Heilman

in 1976 the Oregon Department of Forestry released Timber For Oregon's Future which became known as the "Beuter Report." Among its findings was that, given the rate of timber harvesting on private lands in Western Oregon, there would be a shortage of available private timber starting in the 1980s and lasting until the early 2020s.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.