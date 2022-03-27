My wife and I are registered Democratic voters here in Roseburg. I recently found out that none of the candidates running for county commissioner are Democrats. Why is this?

Is it because two of the current commissioners — Tim Freeman and Chris Boice — managed to get the voters will of term limits overturned? No one can seem to explain to me how this happened.

These two people need to be replaced with new blood. Contrary to their belief, these are not lifelong positions.

I was appalled at how they acted when President Obama came here after the tragic UCC shootings. They embarrassed this county.

They need to abide to the will of the people and step aside so that we can get new blood in there. There is way too much cronyism involved here, which needs to stop.

Robert Guzzi

Roseburg

EDITOR'S NOTE: Term limits on Douglas County Commissioners were ruled to be in violation of the Oregon Constitution by the Oregon State Court of Appeals on May 16, 2018. The original ruling was issued by Circuit Judge Richard Barron in December, 2015, in relation to an suit filed by then sitting commissioner Susan Morgan.

(6) comments

Dipsy300
Dipsy300

Obviously new to the area, has it struck you not everything has to be partisan? There was a time when it mattered more what people were able to accomplish and not automatically what letter came after their name. Quick to point to a title and automatically dismiss based on that alone. We can do better than that and people need to realize this is not a battle squaring up in opposite corners as we all have to live with the result.

mworden
mworden

News-Review: Thank you for the editorial note about how term limits were overturned. I do not support either Boice or Freeman, and I do not blame them for term limits being overturned by the court.

Contrary to comments made by some, the commissioners were not able to pick a "friendly judge" to do their bidding. Such comments are self-serving political lies and they are destructive to our democracy.

For the records, I'm against term limits even though there are long term officials I'd like to see out of office. I just don't see how a bunch of inexperienced newcomers with no guidance from experienced old timers could possibly make our government better.

The words "term limits" have become a knee jerk issue with many voters. But if the majority of voters want term limits, they have the power to vote against long time officials at every election. Voters are not robots. If people really want to get rid of long-time officials all they have to do is vote for someone else.

I strongly urge voters of all political viewpoints to stop knee jerking and start thinking.

Dipsy300
Dipsy300

Well stated, there’s a lot of people ego would be well served by your example. Things are only going to start to work again when they stop pointing fingers and start making real differences

melrosereader
melrosereader

They definitely need to fix the cycle so that all three commissioners are not up for election in the same year.

mworden
mworden

melrosereader, I agree with that. Unfortunately, I do not know how to accomplish it without the resignation of a commissioner after two years or a ruling that a newly elected commissioner would serve only two years before facing another election. I don't know if that's feasible or legal.

We all know about broken campaign promises and just because a candidate says they'd resign after two years in order to get terms staggered again, well ... I don't trust campaign promises that would rely on how a person would think/feel two years down the road. I think two candidates have said they'd take a two year term to re-stagger the election of new commissioners. Maybe they would, but who knows?

The idea of how to re-stagger the commissioner election cycle is certainly worthy of continued discussion.

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

County commissioner is a non-partisan office.

If you've been paying attention you'd realize that democrats or Republicans don't have the interests of the people in mind.

