I am a native to Roseburg, I was born and raised around this area all of my life.
When I was kid, I used to love to go shopping in the downtown area with my family. When I became old enough and started having a family of my own, I was thrilled that they would get to experience Roseburg as I had in the past.
I am scared to even walk downtown or near the duck pond because of the homeless population.
I do not fault anyone because they are homeless, I am calling out those who are criminal and addicts who will not do for themselves.
I am calling out the City of Roseburg and our County Commissioners to ask them to put a stop to the craziness.
If a person is not willing to make their life better than maybe it is time for them to move on.
If they are not willing to get help for mental health issues and drug addictions and show they are improving it is time for them to move out of the city.
I think we should take some of the County and Cities funds to hire someone to keep track of this and to hire staff under them to make sure things are getting done.
I think it is a shame that local businesses and property owners, who work hard to provide for this community and their families, have to put up with someone vandalizing or littering their property.
I think the County Commissioners and the City should do something about it. Either get the help you need or move on and if you don't then you will be escorted from parks, streets, bridges, the duck pond and other businesses.
I have empathy for all.
Glenna Abrao
Roseburg
(1) comment
It's time we do something FOR our unhoused citizens.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.