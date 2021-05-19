Roseburg, OR (97470)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.