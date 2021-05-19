The United States is the only industrialized country in the world that doesn’t have a federal policy for providing paid leave. As a student in human development and family sciences at Oregon State University, I am learning in my family policy class about how certain policies affect family functions, including child-rearing and economic support.
Under the current status of family leave, many employees are forced to make the choice of either staying home with major financial repercussions or going to work and risking mental and physical health impacts. There are countless stories of women who cannot afford to stay home with their newborn child and suffer from the separation from the human that has been growing in them for 3/4 of a year.
The physical recovery time for natural childbirth can take months, or longer depending on the circumstances. Not having the option to stay home and heal your body after that trauma can have extremely dire consequences, including potential hemorrhaging. The first few months of an infant’s life are also a crucial developmental period where secure attachment is necessary for the baby’s well-being for the rest of its life.
Babies born now are the future of our country, so proper investment is vital.
Unpaid family leave creates this immense barrier to the child-rearing family function. If a working mother chooses to take the current 12 weeks unpaid under FMLA, then this immense financial stressor is added, which affects her ability to financially provide for her family and meet basic needs.
I personally think that the benefits of providing a mother with money and time to invest in her children is worth redistribution of government funds.
Jenna Smith
Winchester
