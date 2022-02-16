In 2014, the Douglas County citizens voted for the county commissioners to only hold the positions for a period of two terms of four years each. The measure passed with nearly 70% of the voters in favor of term limits.

Then outgoing commissioner Susan Morgan challenged the measure and a drive-by judge thwarted the will of the people by overturning the measure. The upcoming election in May will have two commissioners, Chris Boice and Tim Freeman, who will have served their two terms. These two commissioners believe that the will of the voters should not apply to them.

This will be a perfect opportunity to remind the judge as well as the two sitting commissioners that the will of the people should be paramount! Vote out the commissioners Boice and Freeman as they have time in Government. It is time to vote in new ideas.

Larry Saccato

Roseburg

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

mworden
mworden

The local judges recused themselves and a circuit court judge from another area who had no ties to the local commissioners was brought in to hear the local term limit case. This alleged drive-by judge was upheld by the Oregon Court of Appeals.

Efforts have been made in Oregon to limit terms for congress and for the state legislature. They have been struck down for not meeting requirements of the state and federal Constitutions.

Most people have never studied both the Oregon Constitution and the U.S. Constitution. It's not uncommon for people to support ideas that don't pass constitutional muster. We've seen that this week in discussions about homelessness. You just can't go around violating the Constitution because you have an idea that sounds good.

Interestingly, nearly all of the $1,250,000 raised in support of limiting terms for Oregon legislators came from a lobbying group in Illinois. All the $85,000 opposing term limits came from Oregon based groups. That really makes a person wonder what the heck is really going on.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.