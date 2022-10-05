The Oregon Governors race is extremely close between our Republican candidate Christine Drazan and Portland's Democratic candidate Tina Kotek.
Oregon stands a very good chance of electing a Republican governor, putting a stop to the dictatorship we have been under since Gov. Kate Brown arrived and the series of bad choice we had to endure under John Kitzhaber's time.
Tina Kotek will have a hard road to hoe with her likeness to Kate Brown — who has successfully obtained one of the highest disapproval ratings in the country. The race will no doubt swing a little to the right from the backlash of Brown, but this is where it gets down to the math.
I believe Betsy Johnson is very sincere and would be a much better governor than Brown has been or what Kotek would be. Brown has been an obvious failure and Kotek would surely be her clone. No matter how good of a candidate Betsy Johnson is, she is not going to win. Christine Drazan is a sound Republican with ideas and values that line up to the way us hard working Oregonians think.
Don't believe all the mud slinging in the ads you see. Do your own research and find the facts. Drazan understands that the government cannot tax its citizens too heavily. She has stated that the mandated taxes are going to be withdrawn should she be elected. She has my vote.
The unfortunate part about this election is that if you don't think the Democratic leadership has been favorable and you want change you can't vote for Betsy Johnson. With Johnson so low in the polls she is not going to win and a vote for her would be taking a vote away from Drazan.
You want change? Vote for Drazan. "Mathematical Certainty."
