I am greatly concerned about my country. So many citizens have split up into so many different views and have likewise joined into groups that agree in ideas. It seems as if many are following purely social media that agrees with their views. Problem is that the individual authors of groups are more or less offering their opinions as the truth and fact. Allegations of some horrible things happening are thrown out there with not one bit of truth or a fact is spun in a way to agree with an individual or group's perceived ideas and views.
I can assure anyone that lives close to social media that the vast majority of the stuff being sent out is unjustified, undocumented and complete rubbish. I do not care if is left or right or coming from another universe.
Try something new and different, check the facts from other sources and not just what you are comfortable with. You may find that there are many, many folks believing what they are comfortable with. Problem is every day this meanness and hatred is allowed to circulate there is a bigger split in our country. Cast off the trash and get into the sunshine and respect every other person's rights. Read the first 10 amendments of the constitution. Those rights were to protect all citizens. Give the other person a chance. If there is a threat of any sort, call the police. We all have equal rights under the State and Federal Constitutions. Nobody for any reason should be walking on someone else. I served in the Military in the cold war to protect this country and our individual freedoms. Time for the people to cast off the pure garbage of social media, give the other person a chance and start living, again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.