I am greatly concerned about my country. So many citizens have split up into so many different views and have likewise joined into groups that agree in ideas. It seems as if many are following purely social media that agrees with their views. Problem is that the individual authors of groups are more or less offering their opinions as the truth and fact. Allegations of some horrible things happening are thrown out there with not one bit of truth or a fact is spun in a way to agree with an individual or group's perceived ideas and views.

