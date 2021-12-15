Jim Harroun's Sunday sermon, published in The News-Review on Dec. 9, was not only inappropriate in a general newspaper such as this, but has zero chance of achieving his goal (that we all now turn to the God he worships).
He also wrongly asserted that our American Constitution is founded on Biblical principles. Yes, that is a mistaken belief of many Christians, but I challenge Jim or anyone to state specifically what principle of our Constitution is based on any Bible principle.
The American system is NOT Christian, and is, in fact, drastically opposed to biblical principles.
The primary purpose of the Constitution was to establish a form of government, and what it envisioned was something radically different from the ideal government envisioned in the Bible, where the ideal government (which the Christian faithful are hoping will one day come to be) is the "kingdom of God," headed by a king appointed by God himself or by a prophet of God. The people would have no voice in the selection of this "anointed one" ("Messiah"). In such a government the laws would be handed down from God's king or God's prophets, and imposed on the people, with no input from the people. That kingdom would ultimately govern the entire world. "Every knee shall bow."
In marked contrast, the US Constitution established a government headed by leaders selected by the people themselves. The laws are to be made by representatives of the people by vote of the majority, and can be changed if the people vote to do so. The many laws in the Bible do not appear in our Constitution, and many would be in violation of it.
That is, the Bible envisions a theocracy, whereas the Constitution envisions a representative democratic republic. Those are incompatible ideas.
Richard, spot on.
“...headed by a king appointed by God himself or by a prophet of God." Yeah, that would be the Pope, the current now making changes such as updating law on pedophiles: https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/3135682/pope-francis-updates-catholic-church-law-address-paedophilia ; and reversing preservation of of Latin Mass: https://apnews.com/article/latin-mass-pope-francis-restrictions-benedict-6f50b9bc219d423f99267fddcdf23cf6
I agree with deja that it's all moot. My invisible, omnipresence can be explained as "energy" rather than books written by men with the idea that only they understand any concept of a God. My only advice would be to keep your God out of my Government of Law; they were never intended to be one in the same: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/nov/15/trump-ally-michael-flynn-condemned-call-one-religion
Clearly, religion/ Biblical principles were on the minds of the founders of our American Constitution. The only religions known to our founding fathers were God/Jesus based, so there should be zero surprise where their heads were focused. To our founding father's merit, they kept religion as generic as possible.
That said, I think it's all a moot point. We're spinning on a rock which is spinning around a burning source of radiation, inside a galaxy going who-knows-where. If there is a supreme being, then I'd argue that there is just one -- no matter what religion you claim to follow.
dejadoodoo: you write: "The only religions known to our founding fathers were God/Jesus based"--but that is just not true. With their classical educations, they were quite familiar with the Greek pantheon, a bunch of gods having no connection with Jesus except for the parts where early Christians stole some of the gods and their behaviors; similarly, they were familiar with animism, paganism, and atheism (seems likely Paine was the latter). So they were familiar with a range of zero to thousands of gods, with and without any amount of mumbo jumbo.
You further write: "...inside a galaxy going who-knows-where." I know where. Over the next five billion years, our galaxy will "collide" with Andromeda; each will pass through the other, then the two will again "collide" and fuse into a single galaxy, and the supermassive black holes of each will also fuse. It's going to be exciting! Around the same time, our sun will expand, consume Mercury and Venus and then the Earth.
Fun times.
I use the word, "collide" but space is mostly, uh, *space* and there will not be many significant collisions. Won't matter to us, anyway. We will be retired.
