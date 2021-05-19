Several things came to mind in reading Scott Carrol's column in the Sunday edition of The News-Review. Particularly of interest to me was the subject of the WinCo store, being planned next to Sherm's market.
My wife and I moved here from Mill Creek, Washington, after my retiring in early 2018. In 2010 WinCo opened a new store in south Everett, which is adjacent to Mill Creek. Less than five years later, the Mill Creek Safeway location, about a mile and a half south on the Bothell-Everett Highway, went out of business. Coincidence? Maybe. Leaves a large question as to how long Sherm's can hang in with a large chain doing business within punting distance.
Those old enough, may recall that while they were a national chain themselves and though it took many years, KMart was eventually crushed by Walmart. Such is the nature of free enterprise, but like one person referred to in Mr. Carroll's column, I have no axe to grind with WinCo, but the location is somewhat troubling.
As to the traffic concerns, although I may not have understood them previously,
having just completed a three month stint of thrice weekly sessions at Mercy, I am now fully aware of how busy mid-day traffic is in that neighborhood.
Just a little food for thought.
Edward Armstrong
Winston
If you are talking about the Mill Creek Gateway Plaza Safeway that announced its closing on June 19, 2015, I find the following facts relevant from the News of Mill Creek closing announcement (below link):
1. With the merger of Safeway with Albertson’s, there were a total of seven Albertson’s and Safeway stores within three miles of Gateway Plaza Safeway .
2. Fred Meyer, a tough competitor, was located directly across the street.
3. There were two Costco stores, and a Super Wal-Mart within five miles of the Gateway Plaza Safeway.
http://www.newsofmillcreek.com/content/mill-creek-safeway-store-closing-good
