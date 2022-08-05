Jerry Rust, a new face running for Oregon District 9 who is also the face of years of experience. A former Lane County Commissioner, Mr. Rust has a long list of accomplishments that improved quality of life in Lane County, implemented with common sense and cost-effective solutions.
My top concern; accessible skilled labor and craftsman. Those who are here, are booked months out. How do we train and attract and also provide safe, affordable, housing to bring skilled workers to the Coast? I have a nervous edge when it comes to upgrades or repairs. Will I be able to find help when I need help? This concern is expressed by almost every friend and neighbor I’ve met since moving to the Coast.
Jerry responded, “I was fortunate growing up in that my school district provided technical training for students. Auto mechanics and wood shop skills were offered. I benefited from the vocational skills that I learned in high school. Getting technical training back into the curriculums of our school system from the seventh grade through graduation is critically important particularly for areas on the coast that are far from big urban centers with more diverse opportunities.
This shift in education also is in keeping with increasing resources in community colleges to provide continuing education, and retraining in technical areas.
It is unacceptable to have such large numbers of our community end up in substandard jobs living in substandard housing; we can do better and this is an area to focus some of our educational resources on. I would make this a priority in educational restructuring.”
Rust has realistic solutions.
“All Politics is Local.” Vote for Jerry Rust, Oregon District 9 this November and bring qualified skills and affordable housing to Oregon coastal living.
