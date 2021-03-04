Just so we are clear, Joe Biden got 7 million more votes than Donald Trump and won the electoral college by 74 votes. The Trump administration tried mightily for two months to find evidence of election fraud and utterly failed, according to both Republican and Democratic Judges and election officials and Trump's own Attorney General. To continue to maintain there was any coordinated or widespread election fraud is at best to be willfully ignorant and at worst to be a cynical liar. The lie of a stolen election is what motivated a crowd of Trump supporters to assault the Capital on Jan. 6 in an attempt to pressure or force congress to ignore the results of the free and fair election. The assaulting crowd was not inspired or directed by Antifa or anyone but Trump supporters, according to the FBI, who have arrested and questioned hundreds of the protesters already. Further proof is the fact Trump's lawyers did not even try to claim during the impeachment trial that the mob was composed of Antifa or others when it would have been in their interest to do so. If the facts above are a surprise, please reconsider your news sources, the truth is obvious and widely available.
Guy Bony
Oakland
(1) comment
Also according to the Supreme Court.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.