In response to Joe Yetter's letter from June 20: Let's talk about the corruption of the Biden family. The mainstream media seems to leave their bad deeds untouched. He and his family took over $17 million from adversarial countries from 2014- 2019, according to bank records obtained by the House Ways and Means Committee.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

"Biden and the deep state control the DAs, the FBI, the DOJ and most of the courts." Unfortunately, this is the kind of baseless, paranoid craziness that has proliferated ever since Trump erroneously claimed that the 2020 election was stolen. According to Trump, the elections are rigged; the courts that heard the election claims and decided against Trump were rigged even when judges he appointed decided against him; the election officials (such as the conservative Republican, Raffensperger) that remained true to their oaths and battled Trump's coercion are dishonest, incompetent RINOs; the FBI that "raided" his estate after he refused to return documents he knew he had is weaponized; on and on. No one is above the law, not Trump, not Biden, not anyone. But in fact, the DOJ prosecutor investigating Hunter, US Attorney David Weiss, was chosen by Trump and worked under Trump's DOJ for almost three years before Biden ever came to office. Since Trump picks only the very, very best, one can assume that Weiss is a hardnosed, no nonsense prosecutor dedicated to doing the right thing. But Weiss has made no public complaints about the DOJ "rigging" the investigation. He has not complained of being hampered by Garland in his investigation. He has not complained about the DOJ preventing him from pressing charges against Hunter or recommending deals. And, so far, the claims made by the House Committee against the Biden family are as solid and dependable as the Steele dossier. Utter, complete, and total nonsense. If Biden is a criminal, then I'll be the first to say "Lock 'im up!" But at present, the only obvious liar and criminal is Trump.

Add Reply
melrosereader
melrosereader

Ho Hum. Same ole, same ole.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.