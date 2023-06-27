In response to Joe Yetter's letter from June 20: Let's talk about the corruption of the Biden family. The mainstream media seems to leave their bad deeds untouched. He and his family took over $17 million from adversarial countries from 2014- 2019, according to bank records obtained by the House Ways and Means Committee.
Hunter Biden just got a slap on the wrist for his tax fraud problems and obtaining a gun permit falsely. What a bunch of BS. That's only scratching the surface of his and Joe's corruption. A July 2017 WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden pressuring Chinese business associate Henry Zhao for payment. "I'm sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand and now means tonight." Biden and the deep state control the DAs, the FBI, the DOJ and most of the courts.
Trump could legally declassify documents as he was President. Biden cannot, as he was senator when he stole the classified documents.The only reason Trump was indicted for having valid documents is he is a political opponent to Joe Biden.
Donald Trump was instrumental in getting our country to be self sufficient with our own oil production. Even selling our excess oil. Now Biden is draining our oil reserves We are down to 1/3 of our reserves and gas is still over $4 a gallon. Our reserves are to be used for national emergencies. Biden is buying dirty oil from Venezuela. Trump filled up our oil reserves with low priced oil.
China is moving in on a compromised Biden. Look at Cuba. I pray the next move won't be a Chinese flag at the White House
"Biden and the deep state control the DAs, the FBI, the DOJ and most of the courts." Unfortunately, this is the kind of baseless, paranoid craziness that has proliferated ever since Trump erroneously claimed that the 2020 election was stolen. According to Trump, the elections are rigged; the courts that heard the election claims and decided against Trump were rigged even when judges he appointed decided against him; the election officials (such as the conservative Republican, Raffensperger) that remained true to their oaths and battled Trump's coercion are dishonest, incompetent RINOs; the FBI that "raided" his estate after he refused to return documents he knew he had is weaponized; on and on. No one is above the law, not Trump, not Biden, not anyone. But in fact, the DOJ prosecutor investigating Hunter, US Attorney David Weiss, was chosen by Trump and worked under Trump's DOJ for almost three years before Biden ever came to office. Since Trump picks only the very, very best, one can assume that Weiss is a hardnosed, no nonsense prosecutor dedicated to doing the right thing. But Weiss has made no public complaints about the DOJ "rigging" the investigation. He has not complained of being hampered by Garland in his investigation. He has not complained about the DOJ preventing him from pressing charges against Hunter or recommending deals. And, so far, the claims made by the House Committee against the Biden family are as solid and dependable as the Steele dossier. Utter, complete, and total nonsense. If Biden is a criminal, then I'll be the first to say "Lock 'im up!" But at present, the only obvious liar and criminal is Trump.
Ho Hum. Same ole, same ole.
