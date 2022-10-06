Solomon Yue, Jr. was born in Shanghai, China, on May 7, 1959. His birth name was Yu Huaisong. He became an American citizen in 1992. He is a Chinese-American activist and businessperson. He is vice-chairman and CEO of the lobbying group Republicans Overseas, and the National Committeeman of the Republican Party of Oregon.
Comments from Wikipedia:
1. Solomon Yue has three Political Action PACs. Yue is the National Committeeman for the Oregon Republican Party, but his Twitter account is almost only about issues in China.
2. Solomon Yue normally works behind the scenes. But it became noticeable to many election watchers that he is guiding McQuisten's campaign along with former ORP leaders who were voted out of office.
3. He said Yue frequently referred to lessons he learned from the Chinese Communist Party about using lies and smear tactics to distort reality and achieve political aims.
How on earth did someone like this sneak in under the radar and become the most powerful Republican in Oregon?
This info, along with the fact that Republican candidates under his leadership have failed to get elected governor in over two decades, is why I have to vote for Betsy. Besides that, Betsy has more experience and intestinal fortitude.
If you want more reasons to make up your mind, all you have to do is look up Yue on Wikipedia. What I've listed here is just the "tip of the iceberg."
Please join me in helping Betsy Johnson make a better Oregon for all of us, regardless of color, creed or political affiliation. Thank you for your consideration of this information.
Please see my comment about who Betsy is, namely, a bought and paid for tool of big corporate interests. The comment lists all of her mega-donors. https://www.nrtoday.com/opinion/letters/letter-candidates-let-us-see-who-you-are/article_b5b102d3-7945-56f1-883f-df679124b85f.html
