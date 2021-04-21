What has happened to our world? There is no longer respect, likeableness, friendship, or kindness. There is rioting, stealing, arson, and shootings. Just look around, what do you see?
Just a throught. If you want to be respected, no matter your origin, race, color, or creed. If you want respect, you must be respectable. If you want to be liked, you must be likeable. If you want to have friends, you must be friendly. If you want to be treated kindly, you must be kind.
How much effort does it take to do all of the above? Not much!
Wake up my friend, try all of the above. You might like it. So the next time you meet someone, smile and say "Have a nice day." Who knows, you just might have one.
Bonnie Gregory
Myrtle Creek
I think it's more a question of what Hasn't happened to us? It would make a much smaller list. But I'm completely on your side.
