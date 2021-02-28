Boy the commissioners have really out did themselves this time with their stance on the COVID-19 restrictions.
These commissioners are leading Douglas County businesses into the fire and then abandoning them to burn with fines, then absolving themselves from any liability just like Pontious Pilate did in front of the people by washing his hands and saying the blood of Jesus is not on his hands but the crowd.
Granted, all businesses should not be punished for the foolishness of the people but these "people" refuse to follow instructions to SAVE LIVES. There is plenty of information on the television and internet that you would have to "pay" somebody to miss "it." It's just plain selfishness.
Isn't it the "business" way to punish the many for what the few have done. It sure was while I was working. You Monday night commissioner quarterbacks need to step back and "check" yourselves for your stance. So, when these businesses get fined by OSHA for following your recommendations are y'all going to pay those fines? Just curious.
Deanna Miller
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.