Almost as quick as Google, a fresh form of COVID has arrived just in time to disrupt Christmas — the variant dubbed “omicron.” This new variant requires resolute devotion to reason rather than panic, but President Biden announced he has taken “immediate steps” to halt the “new threat:” “Omicron is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” With noted TV urgency, though, he added, “You have to get your vaccine, and booster shots."
If leadership boosters are in order, then Biden could use some repeat doses. His “concern” looks a lot like a variant of panic except when President Trump banned Africa travel Biden call him “xenophobic.” What's changed? Omicron optics? A wastebasket fire doesn’t warrant a five-alarm response Joe.
I get that the pandemic has lacked nothing in its capacity to invoke terror, and hardships, but the outburst of hysteria over omicron could prove to be unwarranted since it's not as worse according to South Africa’s medical chief Dr. Coetzee, who wrote in the "WHO report." "It's mild symptoms of sore muscles for a day or so." As I recall getting the annual flu is worse.
Being COVID-conscious, I'll rely on practical wisdom — not Joe's alarmism for guidance.
The president would do well to try to remember; reason is always in season...whether it's Christmas or not.
Sure, Wayne. Saying, “Omicron is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic," is (in your words) an "outburst of hysteria."
Uh-huh.
Advising the public that, “You have to get your vaccine, and booster shots," is alarmism. Oh, yeah, right.
Maybe you'd like him to say, "in a couple days, the cases will go down to zero." I remember that guy. So do you.
Its telling the News-Review published Mr. Medley's letter but chose to NOT publish my letter to the editor submitted before Omicron was announced.
