Just say no to Oregon initiative petition 13
Oregon Initiative Petition 13 supporters are currently collecting signatures to put IP13 on the upcoming November 2022 ballot.
This misguided petition removes nearly every exemption that prevents common activities from being considered abuse or sexual assault, including transportation, rodeos, commercial poultry, good animal husbandry practices, slaughter, fishing, hunting and trapping, wildlife management practices, scientific or agricultural research, pest and vermin control, and handling and training techniques.
Put simply, this petition is designed to criminalize farming, ranching, hunting, trapping, pest control, and killing of animals for any reason.
If you enjoy hunting, fishing, raising livestock or poultry for table fare or profit, this initiative would ban it. You wouldn’t be able to buy any meat in the grocery store either, as IP13 would ban that too!
Just say NO if you are asked to sign the IP13 ballot initiative petition.
(3) comments
David Andrew Michelson, a Portland animal rights activist, is the initiative’s chief petitioner. He and organizers have claimed on IP 13’s website and elsewhere that the state’s $5.7 billion farming industry would adjust to the laws accordingly, without evidence.
Hunting, breeding livestock, even pest control would be all but illegal under this ballot initiative backed by Oregon animal rights activists and opposed by incensed Oregon farmers.
IP 13 was approved by the Oregon Secretary of State for circulation on July 15. Under Oregon’s initiative petition process, IP 13 organizers have until July 2022 to gather the 112,020 signatures needed to get the initiative onto the November 2022 ballot.
https://www.yahoo.com/now/oregon-ballot-initiative-criminalize-hunting-180000451.html
Well, this is bizarre. The authors of the petition apparently think that the word "animal" means only some homeothermic vertebrates, and maybe not all of them.
As I read it, I cannot be allowed to swat a fly, though I might be able to swat a mosquito if she were demonstrably infected with malaria and were about to bite me.
I couldn't feed mealworms to fish or birds. Nobody could dig clams, or suck down live oysters (yum!).
You couldn't take a kid fishing. There's the issue of cruelty to fish, as well as death of the worms--and, I should point out, when you bait that hook, you will be touching the worm's genitals.... You really, really, really compounded your crime.
I am an omnivore. I nevertheless have a great deal of respect for principled vegetarians and vegans. I also farm and garden, and I wind up killing animals every day. I pulled some carrots this morning, and that resulted in the deaths of multiple nematodes. I did not do it in the presence of a kid, though.
Not knowing much of anything about this proposal, I looked it up -- see link below. I have to say, the authors rather succeeded at covering a lot of situations -- some people (myself included) might say just a "wee bit" more nanny state than they should be comfortable with.
http://oregonvotes.org/irr/2022/013text.pdf
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.