All is well at the Douglas County Clerk and Election's office.
Today (Thursday), I was given a tour of the Douglas County Election's office by Dan Loomis, county clerk. You would think that the chaos and the perils of those inciting false beliefs about fair elections and professional workers are not happening here.
Democrats and Republicans are working diligently together, opening ballots, scanning, verifying signatures and handling walk-ins. How great! No one there appeared to cause suspicions or disruptions.
I asked Mr. Loomis about the percentage of county ballots received. He believes about 31%. Imagine a county that is also so diverse can come together professionally to get this vital job done.
Mr. Dan Loomis and Mr. Andrew Taylor, Elections division, take the job seriously and appreciate their staff of workers, both in the clerk's office and the ballot center. There is much to do about all the dark and sinister believers that want to claim elections and the officers in charge are not valid or non-partisan.
Given our history in this county, the votes are safely guarded and monitored. Our vote matters, and those hired to exercise democracy at work swear an oath to make us and the USA proud by having a secure and valid election. Kudos to the staff.
(1) comment
Thank you, Roberto. I have confidence in the fairness of our Douglas County elections officials. On top of that, the State of Oregon has many safeguards in place to protect the integrity of elections in all of the county elections offices around the state.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.