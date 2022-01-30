As a former tree planter who planted in excess of a 100,000 trees for Lone Rock and others, I'm thankful those companies are starting to realize a profit from the trees we planted in 1976.
In God's economy, if we don't use it, we lose it.
Some of those trees I planted were burned up in last year's fires and then, insult to injury, the environmental groups object to salvage. That's like General Sherman telling the survivors of Atlanta they can't pick through the rubble of their home after his scorched earth policy.
What should burn underpaid and exploited enviros is that an investigation (by Newsmax) revealed federal agencies paid out $49 million for 512 citizen suits filed under three major laws during the Obama Administration (2009-12). American taxpayers were fleeced more than $53 million in environmental groups' legal fees.
Only recently did the Department of Interior make publicly accessible a webpage that has this information.
In March of 2019, S.47, the Natural Resources Management Act, was signed that included HR. 752, The Equal Access to Justice Act that contains fees paid from enviro lawsuits.
Non-profit must apply to those on the bottom rung.
Let's form an enviro-minion union and do some collective bargaining with management. The courts recognize that enviromental law requires "special skill," so their lawyers charge rates as high as $750 dollars an hour. Don't their minions deserve more too?
