Let this be a warning to the people of Douglas County. Victims of rape or other sex crimes have an absurdly small chance of getting a just resolution in the court of Circuit Court Judge Steve H. Hoddle.
As reported in The News-Review, Nicholas Brewer, 41, an Oakland man, was convicted of rape in the third degree, sodomy, and providing a “marijuana product” to a girl not more than 15, possibly younger.
In Oregon, the crime of rape in the third degree, a Class C felony (ORS 163.55), occurs when an adult has sexual intercourse with a child under 16.
Each count, rape, sodomy, drugs, should have sent Brewer to prison for up to 5 years, along with a fine of $125,000.
Rape in the third degree is often the charge when the minor permits the abuse. The law exists to protect these most vulnerable children. High risk children. Runaways, drug users, kids with emotional or mental health problems, or problem parents.
However, Nicholas Brewer was sentenced to probation and fined $600. And the additional sex crimes were dismissed.
The District Attorney allowed the rapist to make a deal: plead guilty to a reduced charge and waive his right to a trial where the verdict of a jury might have differed.
The decision was based on the court’s opinion that since Brewer had no significant criminal record prior to his arrest, he need not be held accountable.
It is an indisputable fact that perpetrators of sex crimes, like all criminals, commit their crime(s) of choice many times before getting caught.
The toxic system, supported by Judge Steve H. Hoddle and the district attorney, continues to protect rapists, and obstruct justice for the most vulnerable.
